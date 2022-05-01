Former Xfinity Series champion Chris Buescher is on the pole at Dover on Sunday looking for his first win in six years.

The 11th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series hits Dover, Delaware for the 104th time on the Monster Mile for 400 laps. Cup Series points leader and 2020 series champion Chase Elliott, who is still searching for his first trip to victory lane in 2022, will start on the outside of row 2 alongside 2021 series champion Kyle Larson.

How to Watch DuraMAX Drydene 400:

Race Date: May 1, 2022

Race Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the DuraMAX Drydene 400 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alex Bowman won this event a year ago after starting in 16th place. Today Bowman will start on the outside of row 3 and will have two of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates ahead of him in Larson and Elliott. If those three hook up and work together early,it would not be shocking to see another Hendrick car in victory lane as Bowman, Larson, and William Byron have combined for four wins already this season.

Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Ford, claimed his first pole of his career on Saturday, which is also the first for the newly formed Roush Fenway Keselowski racing team. Buescher has not earned a win since 2016 at Pocono, but has a pair of Top 10 finishes this season. He has never finished better than 14th at Dover.

