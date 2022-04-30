Skip to main content

How to Watch DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NASCAR returns to Dove this weekend for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne with qualifying on Saturday.

Dover is one of the most well-known racetracks in the country and the NASCAR Cup Series is back there for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne this weekend.

How to Watch DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne, Qualifying Today:

Race Date: April 30, 2022

Race Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne, Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The race will take place on May 1 at 3:00, but first, the drivers must qualify on Friday and Saturday.

Coming into this race, Chase Elliott is leading the cup series standings with 368 points. He doesn't have a win yet, but has one top-five finish and seven top-10 finishes.

Ryan Blaney and William Byron are right behind him, 21 and 34 points back respectively. Byron is tied with Ross Chastain with the most wins this season with two

They will all look to move up the standings this weekend with a great performance at Dover.

The racetrack is considered the Monster Mile due to high banks on its turns and slight bank on the front stretch and is always a challenge for the drivers.

Jimmie Johnson leads all racers with 11 total victories at the famed race track.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NASCAR Cup Series

