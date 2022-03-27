How to Watch EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Ryan Blaney takes the pole heading into the first road course on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule

No one navigated the 3.4-mile Circuit of the Americas better than Dale Blaney in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford on Saturday and he will start from the pole for Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Today:

Race Date: March 27, 2022

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Blaney is joined on the front row by Daniel Suárez, who was 0.026 seconds slower in the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet.

This is the sixth points race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, with a different winner each time out. Blaney is fifth in the driver standings, 23 points behind Chase Elliott, with two top-five finishes in his five starts.

Elliott is starting from the 12th position on Sunday while William Byron, who took the checkered flag last weekend in Atlanta, has some work to do from the No. 24 place on the grid.

Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick are on Row 2, with Alex Bowman and Joey Logano starting on Row 3.

Elliott won the inaugural Cup Series race at the track, which was shortened by rain and wet conditions. Today's race is set for 68 laps and 231.88 miles.

