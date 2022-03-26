Skip to main content

How to Watch EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NASCAR Cup Series points leader Chase Elliott looks for another win on the Circuit of the Americas road course in Texas.

A tightly packed group atop the NASCAR Cup Series points standings returns to Austin, Texas, for the first road-course race of the season, with qualifying for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix set for Saturday morning.

This is the second year that the Cup Series has come to Circuit of the Americas, with Chase Elliott winning the inaugural event last May. The rain-shortened win came when NASCAR called the race with 14 laps remaining because of standing water on the track.

Elliott leads the early-season points race after eight events with 171, seven ahead of Joey Logano. Neither of the two leaders has a win this season, with eight different drivers taking the checkered flag so far this year.

William Byron jumped to fourth in the standings with his win at Atlanta last week in a race that featured track records of 46 lead changes among 20 drivers. Christopher Bell initially finished second but was dropped to 23rd because of an illegal pass below the boundary line.

Tyler Reddick won the pole last May but was running ninth when the race was called. Elliott's win came from the eighth position on the starting grid. 

Most notably, this weekend is the road-course debut for NASCAR's Next Gen cars.

