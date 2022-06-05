How to Watch Enjoy Illinois 300

The NASCAR Cup series hits St. Louis for the first time with Chase Briscoe on the pole at the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday.

36 drivers will take the green flag for 240 laps today at Gateway behind Chase Briscoe. who sits on the pole for the second time this season. Briscoe is going for his second win of the season and will start alongside rookie Austin Cindric, who looking for his first win since taking the Daytona 500 to open the 2022 season.

How to Watch the Enjoy Illinois 300:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Enjoy Illinois 300: Get Access Now!

Currently sitting 13th in the points standings, Briscoe has four top-10 finishes this season, including a win at Phoenix. The win was his first since joining the Cup Series last season after posting 11 wins in the Xfinity series.

Martin Truex, Jr. makes his 600th NASCAR start today and will begin his day on the inside of row seven behind brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch. Truex, a 31-time winner in the Cup Series and 2017 Cup champion, has an Xfinity Series win at this track back in 2004.

Cup Series points leader Chase Elliott will start 16th after a 33rd-place finish last week at Charlotte despite leading 86 laps and winning stage one. Elliott has not finished better than 29th in each of the last two races.

Regional restrictions may apply.