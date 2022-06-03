How to Watch Enjoy Illinois 300 Practice

The NASCAR Cup Series comes to St. Louis for the first time and drivers get a dry run on Friday

The NASCAR Cup Series is at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis, for the first time. Drivers get a chance to test their setups on the 1.25-mile oval on Friday afternoon in advance of Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 Practice Today:

Date: June 3, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is also at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend. The Toyota 200 has run on the track since 2014 and was also held there from 1998-2010.

WWTR also hosts the IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500. That race has been run annually since 2017 after debuting from 2001-03. The NASCAR Xfinity Series ran a 250-mile race at the track from 1998-2010.

To accommodate the new track on the circuit, NASCAR dropped one of the two events at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

Among the regulars on the NASCAR Cup Series with Xfinity Series wins in St. Louis are Kevin Harvick (2000-01), Martin Truex Jr. (2004), Kyle Busch (2009) and Brad Keselowski (2010).

Harvick won there on the truck series in 2010, as did Bubba Wallace (2014), Cole Custer (2015), Christopher Bell (2016), Justin Haley (2018) and Ross Chastain (2019).

Chase Elliott comes to St. Louis leading Chastain by 34 points in the standings while Denny Hamlin picked up his second victory of the season at last weekend's Coca-Cola 600.

