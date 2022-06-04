Enjoy Illinois 300, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Enjoy Illinois 300, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Qualifying for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 as the Cup series hits Gateway for the first time.

The NASCAR Cup series descends on World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, for the first time today as the St. Louis area. Drivers will be split into two groups for qualifying and each driver will get one lap to post a time. The five fastest drivers in each of the two groups will advance to the second round, where they will again make a one-lap pass for the Busch Light Pole Award.

Cup Series points leader Chase Elliott comes into today looking for his second pole of the season, having taken the award at Martinsville, where he later finished No. 10. Denny Hamlin, last week’s winner of the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte, enters this weekend tied for No. 16 in all-time wins in the Cup Series, one shy of Tony Stewart’s win total of 49.

Ross Chastain, currently No. 2 in series points, led the most laps last week at Charlotte and is looking for his third win of 2022 despite not once having the pole in any race.

Christopher Bell has four consecutive top-six finishes and is tied with Ryan Blaney for the most pole positions won this season with three.

