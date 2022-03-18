NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be taking the track for the first time to test how their cars will feel on Atlanta Motor Speedway's newly-paved track.

The old-style track is no longer around as Atlanta Motor Speedway made changes in the offseason. For starters, the track is now smooth. However, they also added four degrees in banking and are hoping to get drivers to be able to race in a pack more.

How to Watch the Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500, Practice today:

Practice Date: March 18, 2022

Practice Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch the Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500, Practice online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It's a homecoming of sorts for driver Chase Elliott whose hometown of Dawsonville, Georgia is just under two hours away from the track. Ryan Blaney won last year's race and has shown some great speed every week.

It's likely that Blaney will be one of the fastest cars in practice, especially considering he has looked great in most practice sessions this season.

The change to the track was controversial, and not every driver was immediately on board with the idea, however, today each of them will have to see how the track feels before tomorrow's qualifying session. It will be interesting to see who comes out with the fastest lap times during this practice session.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 5 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.