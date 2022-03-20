In the fifth race of the 2022 season, NASCAR comes to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta for the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 on Sunday, the fifth race of the 2022 season and the first of two annual stops at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

How to Watch NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Since 1960, Atlanta Motor Speedway has been a fixture in the NASCAR circuit. Now, the track resembles its traditional quad-oval configuration as it takes on its third different shape with brand-new asphalt.

Last week, Chase Briscoe won at Phoenix in a 1-2-3 finish of drivers who had never won a Cup race before. Briscoe currently leads the Cup Series with 52 points in the first four races of the season. In the last two races, Ross Chastain has finished third and second, making him another one of the favorites to be next to visit victory lane.

After kicking off the 2022 circuit with a win at Daytona, Austin Cindric is also a name to watch in Atlanta, as is Clash at the Coliseum victor Joey Logano, who has experience at an oval track.

