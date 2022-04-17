Skip to main content

How to Watch Food City Dirt Race: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The seventh race of the NASCAR season will be the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday.

Cole Custer made a lot of moves on Saturday in preparation for the Food City Dirt Race. He went from ninth place to second place in his first 15-lap heat, then took the pole for today’s race in a strong showing six full points ahead of the second place racer.

How to Watch Food City Dirt Race Today:

Race Date: April 17, 2022

Race Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (WBRC-Birmingham, AL)

Live Stream Food City Dirt Race on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year, the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race was won by Joey Logano of Team Penske after starting in the No. 10 position.

The starting order for today’s race has Custer in pole position, with Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Kyle Larson filling out the top five racers.

Through six races, Chase Elliot is the points leader with 288, just three points ahead of Ryan Blanley in the NASCAR Cup series standings.

Joey Logano who won this event last year, is in fourth place with 261 points with the potential to leap up even more if he is able to place well in the race.

As the NASCAR season continues to progress, there is a lot of growth and movement for all the racers and the teams. Sunday's race with continue to show that. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

