How to Watch Food City Dirt Race, Final Practice

For the only time in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, drivers will have two practice sessions before qualifying. The Food City Dirt Race is unique on the circuit, so some extra time to get the Next Gen cars ready for their first competitive runs on dirt.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race, Final Practice Today:

Date: April 15, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX Sports 1

The dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway debuted last year, with Joey Logano taking a 0.554-second win over Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the old Gen-6 cars. The 250 laps around the 0.533-mile oval had an average speed of just 46.313 mph with 39 laps run under caution.

Logano took the lead from Daniel Suarez on Lap 193 and led the final 61 laps (the race went three extra trips around the track) to get the victory. Defending series champion Kyle Larson finished 29th, three laps off the lead, after winning the pole but being sent to the back after an engine change.

Saturday's qualifying will consist of four heats in which drivers will accumulate points for finishing in the top 10, with 10 points for first and so on in inverse order. Drivers gain points for cars passed from their original starting positions. After the four heats are done, drivers will be placed on the starting grid by point totals.

