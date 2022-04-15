How to Watch Food City Dirt Race, Practice

Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race, Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Joey Logano looks to defend his title after winning the inaugural dirt track race at Bristol last year

Joey Logano brings some momentum to the dirt oval at Bristol Motor Speedway after a second-place finish on the short track in Martinsville on Saturday night. The first practice runs for the Food City Dirt Race are set for Friday afternoon.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race, Practice Today:

Date: April 15, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m.

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

William Byron held off Logano in overtime by 0.303 second to become the first multiple-race winner on the Cup Series this season. Chase Elliott holds a three-point lead over Ryan Blaney in the driver standings, with Byron jumping up to third on the strength of his second win of the campaign.

Defending Cup champion Kyle Larson is 13th in the standings with an inconsistent early-season run that includes a win at Fontana but only three top-five finishes to go with three DNFs in eight races.

In last year's race, Logano led for 61 laps and held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin to get the win, Daniel Suarez led for 58 laps before finishing fourth and Ryan Newman rounded out the top five.

There will be a second practice session on Friday. That will be followed by qualifying on Saturday for Sunday's dash through the dirt in Bristol.

Regional restrictions may apply.

