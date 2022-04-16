Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tyler Reddick recorded the fastest practice lap on Friday ahead of Saturday's qualifying heats.

In the first practice session on Friday, Tyler Reddick turned in a 20.017 run around the 0.533-mile dirt oval in Bristol, which turned out to be the fastest lap of the day. Denny Hamlin led the second practice with a 20.638-second lap and on Saturday, racers will run in four qualifying heats to set the grid for Sunday's Food City Dirt Race.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race, Qualifying Today:

Date: April 16, 2022

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Qualifying will consist of four 10-car heats running 15 laps. The positions were determined by random draw, with Todd Gilliland, Kevin Harvick, defending Food City Dirt Race winner Joey Logano and points leader Chase Elliott getting the poles in their respective heats. 

Drivers will accumulate points during the heat races, which will only count green-flag laps with no overtime. First place in the heat earns 10 points, second place nine, and so on down to a single point for 10th. 

But drivers can also gain passing points, earning a point for each car passed from their original starting position. A driver who starts fifth and finishes second, for instance, would get three points along with the nine for the second-place spot.

Point totals will determine the starting grid for Sunday's race. In case of ties, team owner points will serve as the tiebreaker.

Regional restrictions may apply.

