It will be a pair of Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas on Row 1 for the GEICO 500 Sunday at the famed 2.66-mile tri-oval Talladega Superspeedway after Christopher Bell took his first career pole in qualifying. He'll be joined by Martin Truex Jr. in the front of the pack.

How to Watch GEICO 500 in NASCAR Cup Series Today:

Race Date: April 24, 2022

Race Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KATN - Fairbanks, AK)

The GEICO 500 comes on the heels of last weekend's Food City Dirt Race on the short track in Bristol, so it's an entirely different challenge. Kyle Busch picked up his first win of the season in the April 17 race, matching Richard Petty's NASCAR Cup Series record with wins in 18 consecutive seasons.

Points leader Chase Elliott starts in the 28th position after finishing more than a second slower than Bell in Friday's qualifying run. Bell and Truex were the only drivers with a top lap speed of more than 180 mph in qualifying.

Bell's only win in the NASCAR Cup Series came in 2021 when he took the checkered flag at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 on the road course at Daytona. His best finish this year is a third-place run at Circuit of the Americas in March. He has four top-10 finishes and two DNFs in nine starts and is 15th in the driver's standings.

Brad Keselowski won this event last year, finishing 0.102 seconds ahead of William Byron. Keselowski starts 15th on Sunday while Byron is on the outside of Row 4.

