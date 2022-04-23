Brad Keselowski returns to the site of his last NASCAR Cup Series victory for morning qualifying for the GEICO 500.

The 2.66-mile tri-oval of Talladega Superspeedway welcomes back the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend with qualifying for the GEICO 500 set for Saturday morning.

How to Watch GEICO 500, Qualifying, in NASCAR Cup Series Today:

Date: April 23, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

This is the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega; the YellaWood 500 is scheduled for the first weekend in October. The track has hosted two races a season since 1970, the second year it was open.

Kyle Busch comes in off a victory last weekend on the dirt short track in Bristol as drivers will contend with dramatically different conditions in the series' 10th race of the season.

Chase Elliott leads Ryan Blaney by three points in the standings. Elliott picked up an eighth-place finish on the dirt while Blaney was fifth. Busch started in the 11th spot on the grid before moving up for the win. Tyler Reddick finished second and Joey Logano was third.

Brad Keselowski held off William Byron by 0.102 seconds in an overtime finish last April 25 for his last NASCAR Cup Series victory. It was the only lap he led in a race with 35 lead changes and 16 different cars in front at some point over the 500-mile haul.

