Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Throwback paint schemes highlight NASCAR's spring weekend at Darlington

On Saturday morning, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will practice and then go into qualifying mode for Sunday's Goodyear 400 at the historic Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The track, opened in 1950, is the venue for a celebration of NASCAR history this weekend with throwback paint schemes.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400, Practice and Qualifying Today:

Date: May 7, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream practice and qualifying for the Goodyear 400 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Martin Truex Jr. won the spring race last year at Darlington, taking a 2.571-second victory over Kyle Larson. Larson, last year's NASCAR Cup champion, is currently eighth in the points standings with one win and five top-five finishes in 11 starts this year.

Chase Elliott holds a 50-point lead over Ryan Blaney in the early-season standings. Blaney doesn't have a win but has four top-fives and four stage wins. 

Last week's race in Dover was postponed until Monday because of rain, so drivers and crews have had a short week to prepare for Darlington. Elliott led the final 53 of the 400 laps and pulled away from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the end of the race. It was his 14th career victory.

It was also a big win for Hendrick Motorsports, as it marked the first time in NASCAR history a team has had all four of its drivers in victory lane within the first 11 races of the season. Larson won at Fontana in February, Alex Bowman at Las Vegas in March and William Byron has taken two checkered flags this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400, Practice and Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400, Qualifying

By Phil Watsonjust now
imago1011606779h
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Benfica vs. Porto

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
imago1011685712h
College Lacrosse

How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Manhattan in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
imago1011785176h
Premier League

How to Watch Brighton vs. Manchester United

By Rafael Urbina35 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kelly Kraft chips onto the eighth hole green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kelly Kraft at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Michael Gligic at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Dawie van der Walt of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Dawie Van Der Walt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; A crow sits on a red hazard stake at the tenth hole during a practice round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Turk Pettit at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy