How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400, Qualifying

On Saturday morning, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will practice and then go into qualifying mode for Sunday's Goodyear 400 at the historic Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The track, opened in 1950, is the venue for a celebration of NASCAR history this weekend with throwback paint schemes.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400, Practice and Qualifying Today:

Date: May 7, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Martin Truex Jr. won the spring race last year at Darlington, taking a 2.571-second victory over Kyle Larson. Larson, last year's NASCAR Cup champion, is currently eighth in the points standings with one win and five top-five finishes in 11 starts this year.

Chase Elliott holds a 50-point lead over Ryan Blaney in the early-season standings. Blaney doesn't have a win but has four top-fives and four stage wins.

Last week's race in Dover was postponed until Monday because of rain, so drivers and crews have had a short week to prepare for Darlington. Elliott led the final 53 of the 400 laps and pulled away from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the end of the race. It was his 14th career victory.

It was also a big win for Hendrick Motorsports, as it marked the first time in NASCAR history a team has had all four of its drivers in victory lane within the first 11 races of the season. Larson won at Fontana in February, Alex Bowman at Las Vegas in March and William Byron has taken two checkered flags this season.

