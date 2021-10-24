    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Hollywood Casino 400: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Just three races remain in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, including Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400.
    Author:

    The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue Sunday with the second of three races in the Round of 8, the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

    Kyle Larson has already clinched a spot in the Championship 4, but seven other drivers are still fighting for one of the remaining three spots in the title race.

    How to Watch NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400:

    Race Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Race Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Network

    Live stream the Hollywood Casino 400 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch currently sit inside of the top four, but Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano are all still alive in the playoff race. A win by any of these drivers would instantly lock him into the championship race.

    This is the second visit this season to Kansas. In May's Buschy McBusch Race 400, Kyle Busch led 20 laps on his way to the win. Brad Keselowski led 72 laps and finished third, while Larson was the dominant driver of the day, leading 132 laps but finishing just 19th.

    Among the current playoff drivers, only Larson and Blaney have failed to win a Cup Series race here.

    Outside of the playoff drivers, Kevin Harvick is someone who could play spoiler, as he has three Cup Series wins here and finished second back in May.

