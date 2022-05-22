The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Open hits the tracks ahead of the final race of the weekend here today.

All-Star Weekend for the world of NASCAR and racing hits its final day and one of the most fun events on the sport's calendar. The All-Star Open is a unique race setting that qualifies racers for the actual All-Star Race that will take place a little later today. Sort of like a three-point or dunk contest to qualify to play in the NBA All-Star Game, which makes NASCAR’s All-Star Weekend even more unique than most other sports.

How to Watch NASCAR All-Star Open today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The final laps of the final practice for the NASCAR Open today featured some strong driving from the racers yesterday:

This event has three separate segments with races of 20 laps, 20 laps and then 10 laps where the drivers can qualify into the All-Star Race.

NASCAR has put together a strong weekend for fans on the grounds at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth with races from several series.

The Camping World Truck Series raced the SpeedyCash.com 220 with Stewart Friesen winning his first race of the season ahead of Christian Eckes and Ryan Preece.

Over in the Xfinity Series, Tyler Reddick won the SRS Distribution 250 for his first win of the season and the first win of the season for his team, Big Machine.

Now in the preamble to the main event, the NASCAR All-Star Open is here to set the table for the All-Star Race tonight.

