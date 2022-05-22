Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR All-Star Open: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Open hits the tracks ahead of the final race of the weekend here today.

All-Star Weekend for the world of NASCAR and racing hits its final day and one of the most fun events on the sport's calendar. The All-Star Open is a unique race setting that qualifies racers for the actual All-Star Race that will take place a little later today. Sort of like a three-point or dunk contest to qualify to play in the NBA All-Star Game, which makes NASCAR’s All-Star Weekend even more unique than most other sports.

How to Watch NASCAR All-Star Open today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch NASCAR All-Star Open online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The final laps of the final practice for the NASCAR Open today featured some strong driving from the racers yesterday:

This event has three separate segments with races of 20 laps, 20 laps and then 10 laps where the drivers can qualify into the All-Star Race.

NASCAR has put together a strong weekend for fans on the grounds at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth with races from several series.

The Camping World Truck Series raced the SpeedyCash.com 220 with Stewart Friesen winning his first race of the season ahead of Christian Eckes and Ryan Preece.

Over in the Xfinity Series, Tyler Reddick won the SRS Distribution 250 for his first win of the season and the first win of the season for his team, Big Machine.

Now in the preamble to the main event, the NASCAR All-Star Open is here to set the table for the All-Star Race tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

NASCAR All-Star Open

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Cameron Harper (17) celebrates his goal with defender Sean Nealis (15) and midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR All-Star Open

By Kristofer Habbas19 seconds ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) passes the ball against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami CF

By Evan Lazar19 seconds ago
college soccer
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton

By Rafael Urbina19 seconds ago
May 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) the victory against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) the victory against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) celebrate a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Giants

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy