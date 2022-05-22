Texas Motor Speedway plays host to the mid-season clash, the NASCAR All-Star Race, with $1 million up for grabs on Sunday night.

One hundred and twenty-five laps on the Texas Motor Speedway 1.5-mile tri-oval is all that separates a NASCAR All-Star from a giant payday. The day begins with the All-Star Open race, which is broken into three stages of 20 laps, 20 laps and 10 laps, with the winner of each stage advancing to the All-Star Race. The All-Star race will consist of 125 laps broken into three 25-lap stages and one final 50-lap stage with the winner taking home the $1 million.

How to Watch NASCAR All-Star Race:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

In last years All-Star Race, also held at Texas, Kyle Larson won the 100-lap event after winning pole position. Larson, along with Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, William Byron and Chase Elliott all won stages before Larson out-dueled Brad Keselowski in the final 10-lap stage to take home the million dollar win.

The win was Larson’s second All-Star Race victory having won in 2019 at Charlotte.

To qualify for the final, drivers must have won a race this year or last year, a previous NASCAR Cup series champion or previously won an All-Star Race. These winners along with the three stage winners from today’s All-Star Open and one fan vote winner will earn their way into tonight’s main event.

Cup Series point leader Chase Elliott, along with William Byron, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Chase Brisco, Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch are all qualified for the All-Star Race by earning series wins in 2022.

