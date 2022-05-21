Ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race 2022 is qualifying for the pole and order on Saturday night.

The NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying takes place today ahead of the race on Sunday, as the huge event spread out over a weekend with Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series races all coming to Texas Motor Speedway. The race was formerly known as The Winston but changed its name to being known as the All-Star Race with various sponsors.

How to Watch NASCAR All-Star Race, Qualifying today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The format for the NASCAR All-Star Race is slightly different than traditional races as qualifying for the race order takes place today:

This event features winners from last season, winners from the current season and previous All-Star winners all coming together to create a fun event for the fans as well as the best overall racers in the world.

There is also a fan vote to bring in racers that might not qualify based on the above criteria as well as a NASCAR Open that features three stages of qualifying.

Like every sport, NASCAR has its version of All-Star Weekend with events for the fans and fun races on the schedule.

Kyle Larson won this event in 2021 and 2019, with Chase Elliot winning in between in 2020.

Jimmie Johnson has the most wins at this event, winning four times in 2003, 2006, 2012 and 2013 as the driver with the most wins historically at the NASCAR All-Star Weekend.

Both Dale Earnhardt (1987, 1990, 1993) and Jeff Gordon (1995, 1997, 2001) have won this event three times with five others including Larson winning twice.

