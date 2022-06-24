Ally 400, Practice stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Tennessee as seven current drivers have grabbed the checkered flag in the Xfinity Series at Nashville Superspeedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns from a week off for Sunday's Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway. Activities begin Friday evening with a practice session ahead of Saturday's qualifying. 

The 1.333-mile oval at Nashville comes two weeks after Daniel Suárez picked up his first career Cup Series victory on the road course at Sonoma. 

The series returned to Nashville last year for the first time since 1984 and Kyle Larson led 264 of the 300 laps for a 4.335-second victory over Ross Chastain.

Entering the Ally 400, Chase Elliott has a 16-point lead over Chastain in the points race, with Kyle Busch 23 points back and Ryan Blaney within 25 of the lead. In 16 starts this season, there have been 12 different winners. The four two-time victors include Chastain, Joey Logano, William Byron and Denny Hamlin.

Besides Larson, six other active drivers have won at Nashville Superspeedway. The Truck Series and Xfinity Series raced there annually from 2001-11 and returned last year. Those drivers include Busch, Logano, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Preece.

Busch (Xfinity) and Preece (truck) each picked up wins in Nashville last year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

