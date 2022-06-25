Ally 400 Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

Bubba Wallace posted best time in practice on Friday at 161.708 mph. Wallace finished 20th in this same race last season.

Bubba Wallace is farther down in the points race on the NASCAR Cup Series but turned in the best lap of the day during Friday's practice session at the Nashville Superspeedway. Qualifying for Sunday's Ally 400 is set for Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Qualifying Today:

Date: June 25, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The Cup Series returned to Nashville last year after a 36-year absence and 2021 series champion Kyle Larson got the checkered flag at the 1.333-mile oval. It was the first time the Cup Series visited Nashville Superspeedway, which opened in 2001.

On Friday, Wallace posted a lap of 29.609 seconds, finishing 0.142 seconds ahead of Kyle Busch for the fastest lap. Larson had the fourth-best time of the day, behind Tyler Reddick.

In 16 starts this season, Wallace has just two top-10 finishes to go with four DNFs and is 25th in the standings, 252 points behind leader Chase Elliott. Ross Chastain is second in points, 16 behind Elliott, while Busch and Ryan Blaney trail by 23 and 25, respectively.

The NASCAR Cup Series took last week off following Daniel Suárez's victory at Sonoma on June 12.

