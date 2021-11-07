The NASCAR Cup Series championship will be decided on Sunday in a must-watch event for NASCAR fans.

One race remains in the NASCAR Cup Series season, with the championship race happening Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Four drivers will enter the race with a chance to win the title.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship Today:

Race Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Race Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Whoever has the best finish out of the Championship 4 will be crowned the 2021 Cup Series champion. Two of the contenders, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, will start on the front row, while Denny Hamlin starts sixth and Martin Truex Jr. starts 12th.

Larson and Hamlin are both in search of their first Cup Series championship. Both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend saw first-time champions, with Ben Rhodes winning in Trucks and Daniel Hemric in Xfinity.

The championship winner has won the final race seven years in a row.

Three of the championship contenders have Cup Series wins at Phoenix. Truex won in the first race this season at the track, Elliott won this race last year and Hamlin won the 2019 fall race, his second win at the track.

Larson's best finish at Phoenix is second. He's finished seventh or better in his last five starts here, so don't let the lack of a victory at this track keep you from picking Larson to win the title. He was the only driver whose qualifying lap saw him average 137 miles per hour.

