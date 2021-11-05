Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tune in on Friday as NASCAR's top drivers get ready for the final run of the season when they practice for Phoenix Championship Weekend and the Season Finale 500.
    Author:

    NASCAR season winds down this week as it is Phoenix Championship Weekend. Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and defending champion Chase Elliott will race for the cup in a field of 39 cars. They'll get a final chance to make their preparations for the race during Friday's practice session.

    How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Practice Today:

    Race Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Race Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBCSN

    You can stream the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Practice online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is the second straight season that NASCAR will hold Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Last year was the first time since the event began in 2002 that it was not hosted at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

    In the first trip to Phoenix this season, Truex Jr. came away with a win in the Instacart 500, leading 65 laps in total. The three other contenders for the Cup all finished in the top 10 with Hamlin coming in third, Elliott fifth and Larson seventh. Larson and Hamlin started the race second and third, behind pole-winner Brad Keselowski.

    The other finalists for the cup have had recent success in Phoenix as well. Elliott won the Finale last fall, and Hamlin won in the fall of 2019. Larson has never won in the desert but placed in the top five a number of times, including a third-place finish in the fall of 2018.

    Practice will begin at 4 p.m. ET, on NBCSN.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    3 minutes ago
