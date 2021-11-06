Sunday will bring the championship race of the NASCAR Cup Series, but first drivers will take to Phoenix Raceway on Saturday for qualifying.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Qualifying Today:

Race Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Race Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Because of cost-saving measures brought on by the global pandemic, the NASCAR Cup Series largely did away with qualifying this year, with just eight races having qualifying, mainly races at new tracks. Otherwise, a formula was used to set the grid based on a variety of factors.

That meant playoff drivers were bumped to the front of the field.

For this all-important final race, though, qualifying could add a wrinkle. The best finisher from among the four remaining playoff drivers — Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin — in Sunday's race will win the title. Having those drivers start where they qualify instead of just starting in the top four spots should make things more intriguing on Sunday.

