Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Joey Logano grabs his first Darlington pole as he looks for first points-race win in more than a year at the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400.

It was a disastrous Monday at Dover for Joey Logano, as he finished 29th and fell to ninth in the drivers' standings. But on Saturday at Darlington Raceway, Logano sped through qualifying and will start on the pole at the historic track for the first time in his career for Sunday's Goodyear 400.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Today:

Race Date: May 8, 2022

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Points leader Chase Elliott has his work cut out for him as he will start from the back of the field after missing qualifying. He will race in a backup car after he hit the wall during Saturday's practice session.

Logano hasn't won a points race since taking the checkered flag at the 2021 dirt race at Bristol. He took the checkered flag at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in February but no points were awarded for the race.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is on the outside of the front row, with three Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas in the third, fourth and fifth spots. Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. are on Row 2 with Kyle Busch on the inside of Row 3. Kurt Busch, in a 23XI Racing Toyota, starts from the sixth position.

The drivers will navigate 293 laps around the 1.366-mile track in Darlington. Truex won last year's Goodyear 400, finishing 2.571 seconds ahead of Larson at the finish.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18224324
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_18221357
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400

By Phil Watsonjust now
bad-moms
entertainment

How to Watch FXM Mother’s Day Movie MarathonReady For Edit SharePreviewPublish

By Kristofer Habbas26 minutes ago
USATSI_18227231
USFL

How to Watch Gamblers vs. Breakers

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
Golf Course
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
imago0046920812h
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in College Softball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1001719946h
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in College Softball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
soccer fans
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Universidad Católica vs. Gualaceo

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
imago1011778958h
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Patronato

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy