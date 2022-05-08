Joey Logano grabs his first Darlington pole as he looks for first points-race win in more than a year at the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400.

It was a disastrous Monday at Dover for Joey Logano, as he finished 29th and fell to ninth in the drivers' standings. But on Saturday at Darlington Raceway, Logano sped through qualifying and will start on the pole at the historic track for the first time in his career for Sunday's Goodyear 400.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Today:

Race Date: May 8, 2022

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Points leader Chase Elliott has his work cut out for him as he will start from the back of the field after missing qualifying. He will race in a backup car after he hit the wall during Saturday's practice session.

Logano hasn't won a points race since taking the checkered flag at the 2021 dirt race at Bristol. He took the checkered flag at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in February but no points were awarded for the race.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is on the outside of the front row, with three Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas in the third, fourth and fifth spots. Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. are on Row 2 with Kyle Busch on the inside of Row 3. Kurt Busch, in a 23XI Racing Toyota, starts from the sixth position.



The drivers will navigate 293 laps around the 1.366-mile track in Darlington. Truex won last year's Goodyear 400, finishing 2.571 seconds ahead of Larson at the finish.

