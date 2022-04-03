Ryan Blaney edged out William Byron for the pole for Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 while early-season points leader Chase Elliott will have some work to do from the middle of the grid.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 Today:

Race Date: April 3, 2022

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WQRF - Rockford, IL)

Richmond has been hosting NASCAR races since 1953 when Lee Petty won the inaugural Richmond 200 and the 400-lap, 300-mile race format has been in place since 1988.

Martin Truex Jr. won last September in Richmond and has taken the checkered flag in three of the last five events held there. He is lurking near the front of the grid Sunday, starting on the outside of Row 3.

Ross Chastain won last weekend's road race at Circuit of the Americas in Texas and he will start eighth. Through six events, Elliott has a 13-point lead over Blaney in the NASCAR Cup standings though neither has picked up a win this season. At COTA, Chastain became the series' sixth winner in six races.

Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe are on Row 2 for the start on Sunday, with Erik Jones joining Truex on the third row. Kevin Harvick is inside of Chastain on Row 4.

The NASCAR Cup Series stays in Virginia next week, heading to Martinsville for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 on Saturday.

