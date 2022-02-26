The last time the drivers came here, Clint Bowyer qualified on the pole while Alex Bowman won. Can Bowman go back-to-back at Auto Club Speedway?

It's been two years since Cup Series drivers took the track at Auto Club Speedway. Drivers got a feel for the Next Gen car last week at Daytona and will be looking to post some solid qualifying times today.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400, Qualifying Today:

Qualifying Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Qualifying Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

You can stream the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400, Qualifying online.

Kevin Harvick holds the Cup Series qualifying time record at Auto Club Speedway as he posted a 38.174-second lap in 2018. NASCAR has plans to change this from a two-mile track to a half-mile track with high bankings.

As for now though, drivers will get to test the cars on Auto Club's asphalt and see how they can adjust to it in a few laps. It's a preferable place to qualify and race, so this should be interesting to see.

As drivers continue to put laps on the Next Gen cars, fans will be able to see the progress. Last week's pole-sitter was Kyle Larson, who generally hasn't been great at Superspeedway races.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 2 p.m ET to see which NASCAR Cup Series driver will qualify on the pole.

