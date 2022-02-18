How to Watch NASCAR Daytona 500, Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The lineup for the Daytona 500 is set, but teams will continue to try and make tweaks to their cars ahead of Sunday.

Outside of the last lap crash by Joey Logano, the Duels at Daytona were relatively clean. Teams will take the time today to see how their cars are running.

How to watch the NASCAR Daytona 500, Practice today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Brad Keselowski, who recently joined Roush Fenway to make Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, won the first Duel race. His teammate, Chris Buescher, won the second Duel race.

Ford has a record recently of working well together at Super Speedway races and that was on display last night. The Chevrolets and Toyotas will have to figure out a plan for Sunday.

Before that, though, each team will need to get some laps in today to see how they will fare on Sunday. It will be an important day of practice considering after today, the cars won't be touched until Sunday.

Practice at Daytona will be incredibly important for a number of teams hoping to win on Sunday, tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.