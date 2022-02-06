Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NASCAR's first race of the year is an exhibition at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The annual Clash looks a little bit different this year. Instead of racing at Daytona on either the superspeedway layout or the road course, the race will take place on a custom-built track inside the Los Angeles Coliseum.

How to watch the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The quarter-mile track is half the size of the smallest track on the Cup Series schedule and because of that size, just 23 drivers will make the field for the race.

A series of heat races and last chance qualifiers will determine what the field ends up looking like.

On Saturday, Kyle Busch was the fastest driver in qualifying, with Tyler Reddick second, Justin Haley third, Joey Logano fourth and Daniel Suarez fifth. This track is designed to really equal the playing field, as cars aren't able to build up a ton of speed.

This is also the first race for NASCAR's new Next Gen car. The changes made this offseason to the cars are supposed to create a new level of parity in the field, though we probably won't learn much about the success of that idea on a track this small. This is also the first race with NASCAR's new number placement, as the side numbers have been moved from under the window to just behind the front wheels.

