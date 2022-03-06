The third stop of the NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Las Vegas as Kyle Larson looks for back-to-back wins.

37 drivers will take the green flag today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion Christopher Bell on the pole for the first time in his Cup Series career.

Kyle Larson comes into the race with momentum looking for a rare double, having won last week at California and having won the Las Vegas spring race in 2021. Larson enters the day as the odds-on favorite to be in victory lane and will start on the outside of row one.

How to Watch the Pennzoil 400:

Match Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WFFT-TV – Ft. Wayne, IN)

Live stream the Pennzoil 400 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric will start on row two alongside Chase Briscoe who is currently sixth in the points standings, followed by Chase Elliott and two-time winner of this event, Joey Logano, who will begin on the outside of row three.

Kevin Harvick, another two-time winner of this race in 2015 and 2018, will start in the 12th row as he looks for his best finish of the young season. The 22-year veteran and former NASCAR Cup Series Champion has finished in the top eight in points each of the last 12 seasons and although he's struggled at Daytona, did manage a seventh-place finish last week.

Brothers and Las Vegas natives Kyle and Kurt Busch are also in the field. Currently sitting 11th and 12th place in the Cup standings respectively, Kyle won this race in 2009 and finished third here a year ago.

