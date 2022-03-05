Skip to main content

How to Watch Pennzoil 400, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cup Series drivers will be getting the cars out of the garage today for some single-car qualifying.

Though Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the Pennzoil 400 last season and is projected to win tomorrow, fans will get to see who will start up front today. Las Vegas native and winner at this track, Kyle Busch was in the Truck Series race last night and should have a good idea of how the track feels for today.

How to Watch Pennzoil 400, Qualifying Today:

Qualifying Date: March 5, 2022

Qualifying Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Pennzoil 400, Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing started on the pole last year but finished No. 20. William Byron, also of Hendrick Motorsports started on the front row as well but snagged a top 10 finish.

Qualifying for this year's Pennzoil 400 will be different considering fans will get to see how the Next Gen car is on a 1.5-mile track compared to Auto Club Speedway and Daytona. There's no telling who will be the fastest in qualifying today considering a lot of the qualifying times have been up and down.

Tune in to FOX Sports 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Pennzoil 400, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

new-england-revolution
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at New England Revolution

By Brandon Rush2 minutes ago
CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Pennzoil 400, Qualifying

By Steve Benko2 minutes ago
hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch WIAA Tournament, Championship: Onalaska Co-op vs D.C. Everest Co-op

By Steve Benko2 minutes ago
Feb 21, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) and guard Joseph Girard III (11) react to winning a game in overtime against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
USATSI_17775453
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Auburn

By Nick Crain32 minutes ago
benfica
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Portimonense vs. Benfica

By Rafael Urbina32 minutes ago
USATSI_2711351
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Cornell at Princeton in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar32 minutes ago
imago1007855663h
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Nimes vs. Paris FC

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) tries to control a pass behind Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy