Cup Series drivers will be getting the cars out of the garage today for some single-car qualifying.

Though Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the Pennzoil 400 last season and is projected to win tomorrow, fans will get to see who will start up front today. Las Vegas native and winner at this track, Kyle Busch was in the Truck Series race last night and should have a good idea of how the track feels for today.

How to Watch Pennzoil 400, Qualifying Today:

Qualifying Date: March 5, 2022

Qualifying Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing started on the pole last year but finished No. 20. William Byron, also of Hendrick Motorsports started on the front row as well but snagged a top 10 finish.

Qualifying for this year's Pennzoil 400 will be different considering fans will get to see how the Next Gen car is on a 1.5-mile track compared to Auto Club Speedway and Daytona. There's no telling who will be the fastest in qualifying today considering a lot of the qualifying times have been up and down.

