How to Watch Rain-Delayed DuraMAX Drydene 400: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rain caused Sunday's Cup Series race at Dover to be delayed until today.

The NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 was scheduled to be run on Sunday. And it was...sort of. 78 laps were completed before rain—and the track's lack of lights that prevent races from being run at night there—forced everything to be paused.

How to Watch DuraMAX Drydene 400:

Race Date: May 2, 2022

Race Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the DuraMAX Drydene 400 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The race will resume on Monday at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

Kyle Larson currently leads the race, followed by Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron.

Chris Buescher led the first 19 laps on Sunday, with Denny Hamlin then getting around him and leading 55 laps after that.

Hamlin pitted under caution and will restart in eighth. Will he have the same kind of speed in dirty air? Or will Kyle Larson be able to jump out to a big lead as he restarts from the front row?

Other things to keep an eye on based on Sunday's laps including struggles for Stewart Haas, with two of their four cars getting lapped, and Austin Dillon and Joey Logano struggling to find early speed.

This race is scheduled for 400 laps, assuming the rain holds off on Monday.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Rain-Delayed DuraMAX Drydene 400

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
