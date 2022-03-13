Skip to main content

How to Watch the Ruoff Mortgage 500: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two different Hendrick Motorsports cars have won a Cup Series race this year, could yet another Hendrick Camaro win today at Phoenix?

Kyle Larson pulled out a win at Auto Club Speedway and Alex Bowman edged Larson out for a win in Las Vegas last weekend. Phoenix Raceway is one of Chase Elliott's best tracks, so it's not unrealistic to think Hendrick Motorsports could win three of the first four races of 2022.

Phoenix is a tough track to win. It's a one-mile oval with a large bottom portion of the track that drivers try to use to pass. Elliott's average finish at Phoenix is 10.7 and he won the championship there in 2020, but Martin Truex Jr. won this race last season, and finished behind the next Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, in the fall race.

Ryan Blaney is the dark horse to win this race, he showed some great speed during the testing sessions for the Next Gen car and should be competing for a win at the end of this race.

Tune in to FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET today to see which driver will win.

