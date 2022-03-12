Skip to main content

How to Watch Ruoff Mortgage 500, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Teams will roll the Cup Series cars onto the track for some single-car qualifying today to see who will start on the pole tomorrow.

Last week Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell was the pole-sitter in Las Vegas. Bell had a great car with some unfortunate luck. This will be an interesting qualifying session considering it's the first time several drivers have been on this track in the Next Gen car.

How to Watch the Ruoff Mortgage 500, Qualifying Today:

Qualifying Date: March 12, 2022

Qualifying Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Ruoff Mortgage 500, Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Penske Racing's Ryan Blaney did some practice laps in the Next Gen car earlier in the year and could be a dark horse to qualify as the pole-sitter today. Blaney has shown some great speed in that Ford Mustang this year but has had some bad luck outside of his great finish at the Daytona 500.

The Hendrick Motorsports cars have been among the fastest in the Cup Series this year. It would not be surprising to see Kyle Larson on the pole by the end of qualifying. Martin Truex Jr. is also great at this track, as is Chase Elliott. It should be a great qualifying session in the desert.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 1:30 p.m. ET to see who will finish today on the pole.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Ruoff Mortgage 500, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
