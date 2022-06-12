Skip to main content

How to Watch Toyota / Save Mart 350: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the west coast as California native Kyle Larson aims for a repeat at Sonoma

Kyle Larson dominated the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma in 2021, winning the pole, both stages and outlasting Chase Elliott in an overtime finish to claim the checkered flag in his home state. Today, Larson again begins on the pole looking to sweep the series two California stops and claim his second consecutive win at Sonoma.

Entering today, Larson is in seventh place in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, 63 points behind Elliott, and in search of his first win since the last time the Cup series was in California. Larson won the WISE Power 400 at Pomona back in February 2021. The California native has 17 career NASCAR Cup Series wins and has sat on the pole 12 times since joining the Cup Series full-time in 2014.  

Kyle Busch enters today’s race as the hottest driver in the series with five top-three finishes in his last seven races.

Martin Truex, Jr. won this race in 2013, 2018 and 2019 and starts in 28th place today. He is fifth in the points chase behind Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain. Truex., Blaney and Christopher Bell are the only drivers in the top ten without a win this season.

2020 Xfinity Series champion and NASCAR Cup Series rookie Austin Cindric will start 25th in his first-ever race at Sonoma.

