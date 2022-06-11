Toyota/Save Mart 350, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toyota/Save Mart 350, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kyle Larson dominated the race in Sonoma last year and will attempt to repeat this year.

Last June, Kyle Larson dominated this race taking the pole position, winning both stages, and claiming the checkered flag outlasting Chase Elliott in an overtime finish. Today, Larson goes for his third pole position in advance of tomorrow's Toyota/Save Mart 350.

How to Watch Toyota/Save Mart 350, Qualifying:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream the Toyota/Save Mart 350, Qualifying on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Entering today, Larson is in seventh place in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, sixty-three points behind Elliott, and in search of his first win since the last time the Cup series was in California. Larson won the WISE Power 400 at Pomona back in February 2021. The California native has 17 career NASCAR Cup Series wins and has sat on the pole 11 times since joining the Cup Series full-time in 2014.

Kyle Busch is today’s qualifying as the hottest driver in the series with five top-three finishes in his last seven races. All but one of his previous nine starts, a 33rd place finish at Darlington, has been in the top ten pushing him up to second in the points standings.

Elliott has not finished in the top ten in three straight starts but did claim a stage win at Charlotte two weeks ago.

Martin Truex, Jr. won this race in 2013, 2018 and 2019 and starts today in fifth place in the points chase behind Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain. Truex., Blaney and Christopher Bell are the only drivers in the top ten without a win this season.

