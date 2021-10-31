Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Xfinity 500: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 concludes Sunday at Martinsville Speedway with the Xfinity 500.
    Author:

    Just two races remain in the NASCAR Cup Series season, with Sunday's Xfinity 500 offering the playoff drivers one last chance to race their way into the Championship 4.

    How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity 500 Today:

    Race Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Race Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live stream the Xfinity 500 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kyle Larson has already locked up a spot the Championship 4 thanks to wins at Texas and Kansas, the first two races of this playoff round. Larson can go all out for the win on Sunday without having to worry about his playoff chances.

    As of now, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are in the best position to advance to the next round, while Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano need to make up ground—or win the race.

    In the April race here, Truex Jr. led for 20 laps on his way to the win. Hamlin was dominant during the race, leading 276 laps before finishing third, while Blaney led 157 laps and finished 11th.

    Among the eight playoff drivers, only Larson and Blaney don't have Cup Series wins at Martinsville. A win on Sunday by any of the non-Larson playoff drivers would clinch a spot for that driver in the Championship 4.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

