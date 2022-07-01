Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180: Qualifying Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

As qualifying begins for NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 AJ Allmendinger seeks a third road course win this season as the series returns to Road America.

For the second time in the last three races, drivers on the NASCAR Xfinity Series will confront a road course. This week, it's Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, for Saturday's Henry 180. Qualifying is set for Friday evening on the 4.048-mile asphalt track.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180, Qualifying Today:

Date: July 1, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream qualifying for the Henry 180 on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

AJ Allmendinger is looking for his third consecutive road-course victory this season after winning at the Circuit of the Americas in March and the June 4 Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway.

Allmendinger has had success at Road America before, winning his first career Xfinity Series race in 2013. 

Last week in Nashville, Justin Allgaier picked up his first Xfinity Series victory in dominant fashion. Allmendinger came out of the race with a 25-point lead over Ty Gibbs in the points race, while Allgaier moved up to third, 32 points behind.

Kyle Busch won last year's Henry 180, taking the checkered flag 3.522 seconds ahead of Daniel Hemric. Allmendinger was fourth after leading a race-high 12 laps in the 45-lap event. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180: Qualifying

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
