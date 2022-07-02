Henry 180 stream: Watch online, TV channel

Kyle Larson takes the pole in qualifying at Road America, while points-leader AJ Allmendinger will start in the back of the field today.

Kyle Larson crossed over from NASCAR Cup Series to take the pole for Saturday's Xfinity Racing Series Henry 180. He'll be joined on the front row by Ty Gibbs, who is the only three-time Xfinity winner this season.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Henry 180 Today:

Race Date: July 2, 2022

Race Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Points leader AJ Allmendinger, who has won both road-course races this season, will have a challenge after brake issues kept him out of qualifying. He'll start in the 38th position, but he also started at the back of the field in Portland on June 4 and won.

Gibbs trails Allmendinger by 25 points in the standings, with Justin Allgaier — who won last week in Nashville — 32 points back. Noah Gragson, who also had problems during practice on Friday, is fourth, 42 points behind.

Kyle Busch won on Road America's 4.048-mile asphalt course last year, finishing 3.522 seconds ahead of last season's champion, Daniel Hemric.

The track features 14 turns and has hosted the Xfinity Series since 2010. Allmendinger posted a victory there in 2013 and Allgaier won in 2018. There have not been multiple winners at the venue.

