Alsco Uniforms 250 stream: Watch online, TV channel

NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Atlanta for second time this season for the Alsco Uniforms 250

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series has seen twelve of sixteen races claimed by the top five in the points standings. A. J. Allmendinger comes into today with a nine-point lead over last week’s winner at Road America Ty Gibbs. The win was Gibbs’ fourth of the season, making him the youngest driver to score eight career Xfinity Series wins.

How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 250:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

In the spring race here at Atlanta, Gibbs and Allmendinger were significant factors as Allmendinger led a race-high 41 laps. Still, Gibbs pulled out the win despite only leading the last lap of a multiple-overtime finish.

Justin Allgaier comes into today with two wins in his last six races and has not finished outside the top 12 in any of the previous seven races.

Noah Gragson held the points series lead for most of the early portion of the Xfinity schedule, starting the season with five top-four finishes in the first six races but was fined $35,000 and docked 30 points for behavioral infractions last week at Road America.

Today’s 250-mile race will feature two 40-lap stages before the 83-lap final stage. This marks the second year of Atlanta Motor Speedway, having two stops on the Xfinity calendar. Kyle Busch won this event a year ago but is not in today’s field.

