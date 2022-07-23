How to Watch Explore The Pocono Mountains 225: Stream NASCAR Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch Explore The Pocono Mountains 225: Live Stream NASCAR, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the tricky triangle at Pocono as Justin Allgaier aims for the points standings lead.

Justin Allgaier goes for his third win in five races today when the green flag drops for 90-laps at famed Pocono Raceway. Allgaier took the checkered flag at Nashville last month and again last week at New Hampshire, closing the gap on points series leader A.J. Allmendinger to just 16 points.

How to Watch Explore The Pocono Mountains 225:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 race with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last summer Austin Cindric led a race-high 26 laps on his way to victory lane beating Ty Gibbs by three-tenths of a second for his fourth win of the season en route to a second-place finish in the 2021 points standings. Cindric’s win was the fourth for a Ford in five years at Pocono, with Brad Keselowski, Cole Custer, and Chase Briscoe picking up wins in the four years prior.

Custer is the only former winner at Pocono in the field today though Brandon Jones has a Truck Series win here and Allgaier, Gibbs and Riley Herbst have all driven ARCA series cars into victory lane at this track.

Former two-time Xfinity Series champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. joins Custer as the only full-time Cup Series driver competing in today’s race.

Today’s race will feature a pair of 20-lap stages before the 50-lap final stage. Points are awarded for winning either of the first two stages. Justin Allgaier has tallied the most stage points this season, helping to close the gap at the top of the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Explore The Pocono Mountains 225

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
5:00
/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
