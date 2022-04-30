The big NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway hits the track with the A-Game 200 today.

During qualifying, Brandon Jones won the pole for the A-Game 200 that will take place this afternoon from Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware. This is one of the most historic tracks on the NASCAR circuit, being on the tour since 1969 and hosting at least two races per year starting in 1971.

How to Watch A-Game 200 today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch A-Game 200 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Qualifying for the race today and setting the order, pole and how the A-Game 200 will get started took place yesterday:

Entering the race the favorite is Ty Gibbs (+500) followed by Noah Gragson (+550), Justin Allgaier (+600), Jones (+700), John Hunter Nemechek (+750) and Josh Berry (+750).

Over the last three years, this race has been won by Christopher Bell› (2019), Allgaier (2020) and Austin Cindric (2021) all in under two hours and 11 minutes, with the 2019 and 2020 races both winning in under one hour and 49 minutes.

This race is 200 laps around the one-mile course. The single-lap record is held by Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs racing (21.559 seconds) with Joey Logano holding the race record for this series at 1:31:27 total time to complete the race back in 2013.

