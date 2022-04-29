How to Watch A-Game 200 Qualifying

NASCAR heads to Dover Motor Speedway for the weekend in Dover, Delaware with qualifying today for the A-Game 200. This is one of the most historic tracks on the NASCAR circuit, hosting at least one race every year on the NASCAR Cup Series since 1969 and multiple races since 1971. Qualifying and setting up who will be sitting on the pole entering tomorrow morning’s race will be determined today.

The talent and racer pool for this weekend's NASCAR A-Game 200 has some of the best drivers on the circuit:

Entering today, the leader of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series standings is Chase Elliot (368 points) through 10 races. He hasn’t secured a win this season, but has one top-five finish and seven Top 10 finishes, leading 276 laps overall.

Elliot has not been a dominant force, but rather the most consistent driver in the series this season.

Just behind him is Ryan Blaney (-21 points) who through 10 races also has zero wins, but his four top-five finishes and six Top 10 finishes have been very impressive. His inability to finish one race so far is the difference between being the leader in points and second place so far.

Neither driver is in the field for this race. Overall, none of the top six drivers in the points standings are set to drive this weekend with William Byron (-34), Kyle Busch (-56), Alex Bowman (-59) and Joey Logano (-60) all not in the field.

