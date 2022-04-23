Jeffrey Earnhardt drives his grandfather's iconic No. 3 to the pole at Talladega at the Ag-Pro 300 in NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series.

Jeffrey Earnhardt has made four starts on the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series this season but dazzled in qualifying on Friday for the Ag-Pro 300 and will be on the pole Saturday afternoon at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway driving the black No. 3 Chevrolet made famous by his grandfather, the late Dale Earnhardt.

How to Watch Ag-Pro 300 in NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Today:

Race Date: April 23, 2022

Race Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WFLX-West Palm Beach, FL)

Live stream the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Ag-Pro 300 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Earnhardt posted a fastest lap of 52.454 seconds with three cars remaining in qualifying and hung on for his first career pole. The 32-year-old has 76 Cup Series starts and 135 Xfinity starts in his career. His grandfather posted a record 10 wins at Talladega, the last in October 2000.

Austin Hill joins Earnhardt on Row 1, with Ty Gibbs and Sheldon Creed starting in Row 2. Brandon Jones, who won on April 8 at Martinsville, starts in the 15th position.

AJ Allmendinger leads the standings by 20 points over Gibbs. Allmendinger has one win and hasn't finished outside the top 10 in eight starts. Allmendinger is starting 13th.

Jeb Burton won last year's Ag-Pro 300 under caution, finishing ahead of Austin Cindric and Allmendinger.

Regional restrictions may apply.