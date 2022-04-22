How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300, Qualifying

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 qualifying for Talladega for this weekend's race is today.

Anytime there is a race in Talladega it is main event news and a must watch for racing fans. Qualifying for NASCAR’s Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 will happen today for the race on Saturday with the some of the best drivers in the world looking to get a win on the circuit as the season continues to build momentum.

How to Watch Ag-Pro 300, Qualifying today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Last season Jeb Burton was able to pull out the win in this race for the Kaulig Racing team in a Chevrolet ahead of Austin Cindric:

The top five racers last season here were Burton (Kaulig Racing), Cindric (Team Penske), AJ Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing), Riley Herbst (Stewart-Haas Racing) and Ryan Sieg (RSS Racing).

Kaulig Racing had a tremendous showing overall with a third racer in Justin Haley finishing in the top 10 as well.

For this year's qualifying, there will be 41 drivers vying for 38 spots on the track. The bottom three racers will not make it to the final race.

Natalie Decker will be in the qualifying group to try and make her second start this season for the MBM Motorsports team. She will be driving the No. 13 car for the team today.

JR Motorsports has the most drivers in the qualifying here today with four in Sam Mayer (No. 1 car), Justin Allgaier (No. 7), Josh Berry (No. 8) and Noah Gragson (No. 9) with more opportunities to get teammates in the race and work together to get that team a win.

