How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 300, Race

A.J. Allmendinger is on the pole for today's Alsco Uniforms 300 and will be looking to win the same race he won last year at Las Vegas.

A.J. Allmendinger has had a great two seasons with Kaulig Racing and is hoping the success from last year's Xfinity Series season will translate into today. Josh Berry had the second-best qualifying time and will be starting right behind Allmendinger.

How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 300 Today:

Race Date: March 5, 2022

Race Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric came in the No. 2 spot behind Allmendinger last year at this race. Hemric is full-time in the Cup Series this season, but will definitely be a factor in today's Alsco Uniforms 300.

This is a 200 lap, 300 mile race and Las Vegas Motor Speedway always provides a lot of fireworks. Joe Gibbs Racing has been one of the best teams in NASCAR at this track over the last few years.

JR Motorsports has also been good at this track. All three of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s cars ended up in the top ten in last year's race.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 4:30 p.m. ET to see if Allmendinger will be able to get back-to-back wins in the Alsco Uniforms 300.

