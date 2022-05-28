Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sam Mayer sits on the pole as the NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the famed Charlotte Motor Speedway

Eighteen-year-old Sam Mayer won the first pole position of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career yesterday with a 179.892 mile per hour pass and will start on the front row alongside his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier when the green flag drops today for 200 laps on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s famed 1.5-mile tri-oval.

How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 300:

Match Date: May 28, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Alsco Uniforms 300 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mayer is making his 31st career start on the Xfinity series and is searching for his first series win. With six top-five finishes in his last seven races and a top ten finish at Charlotte in October of 2021, this could be the opportune time for the breakthrough victory to come.

In this race last season, then 18-year-old Ty Gibbs beat Austin Cindric to the checkered flag for his second win of the season. Gibbs failed to qualify for today’s race.

Allgaier has led the most laps three times through 12 races this season including a win at Darlington two weeks ago.

Series points leader A.J. Allmendinger, who has not finished outside the top ten of any race this season, will start eighth on the outside of Noah Gragson who has two series wins this season.

2021 Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric has struggled to recapture the magic of last season with only four top-ten finishes this year. He starts 10th.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Alsco Uniforms 300

TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 1
Time
1:00
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300

By Brandon Rushjust now
Football
Fan Controlled Football

Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Bernhard Langer
2022 Senior PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship, Third Round

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_18304922 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch B1G Tournament, Game 10: Indiana vs. Maryland

By Christine Brownjust now
imago0039903098h
College Baseball

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina in College Baseball

By Christine Brownjust now
imago0039724280h
College Baseball

How to Watch SEC Tournament, Game 13: Florida vs. Alabama

By Christine Brown34 minutes ago
USATSI_2644476
College Softball

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, Super Regional: Florida vs. Virginia Tech

By Christine Brown49 minutes ago
May 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) circles the bases after a base hit by first baseman Josh Bell (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) circles the bases after a base hit by first baseman Josh Bell (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy