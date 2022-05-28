How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300

Sam Mayer sits on the pole as the NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the famed Charlotte Motor Speedway

Eighteen-year-old Sam Mayer won the first pole position of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career yesterday with a 179.892 mile per hour pass and will start on the front row alongside his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier when the green flag drops today for 200 laps on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s famed 1.5-mile tri-oval.

How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 300:

Match Date: May 28, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Alsco Uniforms 300 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mayer is making his 31st career start on the Xfinity series and is searching for his first series win. With six top-five finishes in his last seven races and a top ten finish at Charlotte in October of 2021, this could be the opportune time for the breakthrough victory to come.

In this race last season, then 18-year-old Ty Gibbs beat Austin Cindric to the checkered flag for his second win of the season. Gibbs failed to qualify for today’s race.

Allgaier has led the most laps three times through 12 races this season including a win at Darlington two weeks ago.

Series points leader A.J. Allmendinger, who has not finished outside the top ten of any race this season, will start eighth on the outside of Noah Gragson who has two series wins this season.

2021 Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric has struggled to recapture the magic of last season with only four top-ten finishes this year. He starts 10th.

