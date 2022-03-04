Skip to main content

How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 300, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Xfinity Series drivers will take the track today to see who has the fastest car in single-car qualifying.

The Alsco Uniforms 300 race is tomorrow, however, drivers will run their qualifying laps today. Last week was a very entertaining race that saw a lot of fireworks. full-time Cup Series driver Cole Custer won the Xfinity race. Austin Hill won his first-ever Xfinity Series race at Daytona two weeks ago and is hoping to win tomorrow.

How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 300, Qualifying Today:

Qualifying Date: March 4, 2022

Qualifying Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Alsco Uniforms 300, Qualifying game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Drivers will have to see which car is the fastest on the track first. Ty Gibbs was one of the fastest last week in qualifying and will look to replicate that speed in today's qualifying session. Gibbs is also one of the favorites to win the race. 

Joe Gibbs Racing has been one of the better teams at Vegas lately and it's due in large part to Kyle Busch, who will be running the Truck Series race.

Qualifying is always entertaining and should be entertaining today, especially with so many young drivers hoping to start in a good spot.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 today at 6:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the laps.

Regional restrictions may apply.

