How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 300, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the famed Charlotte Motor Speedway for Qualifying to kick off the Memorial Day Weekend festivities

Qualifying for the 12th race of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series gets underway today as points leader A.J. Allmendinger battles, Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier and Ty Gibbs for the pole for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300.

How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 300, Qualifying:

Match Date: May 27, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Alsco Uniforms 300, Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year as an 18-year-old series rookie, Gibbs qualified in eighth place and was in the top eight of both 45-lap opening stages before outlasting Austin Cindric for the checkered flag for his second of four wins in 2021. 

Gibbs has already claimed four poles this season, to go along with two race wins, but no pole-sitter has gone on to win that race this season.

Tyler Reddick, who won this race in his championship season of 2019, won last week at Texas as a part-time participant in the series. He will not be among the 42 drivers who are hoping to race their way into the 200-lap event.

Gragson and Allmendinger are the only other multiple-time pole winners in the Xfinity Series this season.

Qualifying this week is a one-shot deal, as the single-car, one-lap system with only one round will be used. The driver who posts the fastest time in the round wins the pole for Saturday night’s race.

